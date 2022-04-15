Arrest warrant issued for hit and run suspect

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An arrest warrant has been filed for the man police said was behind the wheel in a fatal hit and run from February.

Jordy Pizarro has been charged in connection to the pedestrian crash which led to Carlos Phillips’ death.

Investigators said in February, Pizarro struck Phillips as the man was walking on northwest Cache road.

They said Pizarro parked his car in a nearby parking lot and ran off, failing to lend any aid to Phillips.

In the time before emergency crews got there, investigators said Phillips was hit by two other cars which also failed to stop and help.

Phillips was eventually taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Pizarro is charged with leaving the scene of a fatality accident, and his bond has been set at $50,000.

