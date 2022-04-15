Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Arrest warrant issued for hit and run suspect

(Source: Associated Press)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An arrest warrant has been filed for the man police said was behind the wheel in a fatal hit and run from February.

Jordy Pizarro has been charged in connection to the pedestrian crash which led to Carlos Phillips’ death.

Investigators said in February, Pizarro struck Phillips as the man was walking on northwest Cache road.

They said Pizarro parked his car in a nearby parking lot and ran off, failing to lend any aid to Phillips.

In the time before emergency crews got there, investigators said Phillips was hit by two other cars which also failed to stop and help.

Phillips was eventually taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Pizarro is charged with leaving the scene of a fatality accident, and his bond has been set at $50,000.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to an incident report, officers were called to Fire Station #4 on Cache Road around 8...
LPD investigating reported suicide at Lawton fire station
Dwayne Snider faces another felony charge.
Fletcher petting zoo owner faces another felony charge
One person is take by air evac after motorcycle crash on Cache Road.
One person air lifted after Cache Road crash
John Bourne is charged in first degree murder charge over weekend shooting.
Lawton man charged in shooting death
According to the Lawton Police Department, it started as an attempt to pull a vehicle over for...
Seatbelt violation leads to 20 mile, 2 county pursuit

Latest News

KSWO_AndreButler
Man who led police on a manhunt now faces additional charges
Police identify Joshuia Ball as driver in high speed chase.
New details released in high speed chase
Outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Erick Macher retires after 30 years of service.
Fort Sill holds Change of Command ceremony
First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: Slight chance for rain over Easter weekend