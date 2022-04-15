Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Cameron University awards creative writing students

Cameron University hosts agriculture conference.
Cameron University hosts agriculture conference.(KSWO)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The English program of the Cameron University Department of Communication, English and Foreign Language has awarded several students for their creative writing.

Mitchell Dufrin received a Leigh Holmes Prize for Creative Nonfiction first place award for his essay “Accepting the Trauma.”

Three students tied for second place; Baily Boydston for “The Most Beautiful Moment of Life,” Taylor Jones for “Anxiety the Savior: Talk about a Savior to Talk about Suicide” and Ryan Shows for “The Lonesome Crowded West.”

Cameron English faculty members William Carney, Leah Chaffins, John Hodgson and John G. Morris judged content submissions.

The contest was established by Professor Emeritus of English Leigh Holmes in 2002 to encourage Cameron students to write creative nonfiction.

Kayla Russell won first place in the John G. Morris Prize competition for her poem, “Doorstop.”

While Elizabeth Abigal McMains recieved second place for her poem, “Parosmia.”

Third place winner was Stacy Pifer for “Frozen Race of Time.”

Honorable mentions were awarded to Thomas Anthony Juarez for “Sunrise in Oaxaca,” Shows for “Marc and Kali” and Wyn Jessie for “Hormone Replacement.”

Katherine Hoerth, assistant professor of English at Lamar University, was the judge.

Professor of English Morris established the contest, which is open to all Cameron undergraduates in 2006.

“Accepting the Trauma” and “Doorstop” will be published in “The Gold Mine,” Cameron’s literary arts magazine.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to an incident report, officers were called to Fire Station #4 on Cache Road around 8...
LPD investigating reported suicide at Lawton fire station
On April 4, LPD was made aware of an incident at Urban Air on west Cache Road.
LPD releases update on investigation of incident at local business
Arrest warrant issued for hit and run suspect
KSWO_AndreButler
Man who led police on a manhunt now faces additional charges
Anna Chavez, 23, was booked into jail on a felony charge of child abuse.
1-year-old needs 3 doses of Narcan after ingesting fentanyl, mother charged

Latest News

On April 4, LPD was made aware of an incident at Urban Air on west Cache Road.
LPD releases update on investigation of incident at local business
Today will be a warm one with high temperatures 20 to 25 degrees above average for mid-April...
First Alert Forecast: Warm, Sunny and Dry for this Good Friday | 4/15AM
KSWO_AndreButler
Man who led police on a manhunt now faces additional charges
Arrest warrant issued for hit and run suspect