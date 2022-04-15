Cameron University awards creative writing students

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The English program of the Cameron University Department of Communication, English and Foreign Language has awarded several students for their creative writing.

Mitchell Dufrin received a Leigh Holmes Prize for Creative Nonfiction first place award for his essay “Accepting the Trauma.”

Three students tied for second place; Baily Boydston for “The Most Beautiful Moment of Life,” Taylor Jones for “Anxiety the Savior: Talk about a Savior to Talk about Suicide” and Ryan Shows for “The Lonesome Crowded West.”

Cameron English faculty members William Carney, Leah Chaffins, John Hodgson and John G. Morris judged content submissions.

The contest was established by Professor Emeritus of English Leigh Holmes in 2002 to encourage Cameron students to write creative nonfiction.

Kayla Russell won first place in the John G. Morris Prize competition for her poem, “Doorstop.”

While Elizabeth Abigal McMains recieved second place for her poem, “Parosmia.”

Third place winner was Stacy Pifer for “Frozen Race of Time.”

Honorable mentions were awarded to Thomas Anthony Juarez for “Sunrise in Oaxaca,” Shows for “Marc and Kali” and Wyn Jessie for “Hormone Replacement.”

Katherine Hoerth, assistant professor of English at Lamar University, was the judge.

Professor of English Morris established the contest, which is open to all Cameron undergraduates in 2006.

“Accepting the Trauma” and “Doorstop” will be published in “The Gold Mine,” Cameron’s literary arts magazine.

