First Alert Forecast: Warm, Sunny and Dry for this Good Friday | 4/15AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today will be a warm one with high temperatures expecting to soar into the 90s with mostly sunny skies. This is nearly 20-25 degrees above average for mid-April standards. Winds all day long will be out of the south to southwest at 10 to 20mph with anticipated wind gusts as high as the low 30s. Warm temps, gusty south to southwest winds and low relative humidity plus very dry vegetation will create near-critical to critical fire danger. A Red Flag Warning will be in place until 8PM. Do your part and simply avoid all activities that could create a spark/flame. A few other fire safety tips: properly dispose of cigarettes, don’t park vehicles on the grass and obey county/city burn bans because any fires that break out will spread rapidly and will be difficult to contain.

This brief bout of warmer weather will be coming to an end as a cold front will advance southward tonight. Winds will shift towards the north/northeast when the front moves through and cloud cover is expected to build too. Temperatures overnight will fall into the low 40s NW to mid 60s SE.

The cold front will provide parts of the area, mainly counties along and east of I-44, the chance for isolated light rain showers both Saturday and Sunday. This Easter weekend won’t be a wash out by any means but it’s a good idea to keep the rain gear on standby and don’t be surprised if you see a sprinkle or two. While severe weather is not expected for our area, you’ll want to have the First Alert 7 Weather App downloaded to your phone/ tablet so you can keep track of any showers that pop up!

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the low to mid 60s for southwest Oklahoma counties, upper 60s and low to mid 70s for those south of the Red River. North to northeast winds at 10 to 20mph. Anticipated wind gusts higher.

We’ll see intervals of sun and clouds for Easter Sunday with north winds at 10 to 15mph. Despite the north winds, temperatures will warm back into the 70s/80s during the afternoon. Again, both days over the weekend have low-end rain chances. It’s likely that fog could develop both Saturday and Sunday morning.

Another blast, a reinforcement if you will, of cool air will move in Sunday night keeping temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s for Monday afternoon. Look for a mix of sun and clouds with northeast winds at 10 to 15mph. A stray shower or perhaps thunderstorms is possible for much of next week.

Have a good, Good Friday and a better Eastern weekend! -LW

