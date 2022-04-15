Expert Connections
Fort Sill holds Change of Command ceremony

By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill’s Non-Commissioned Officer Academy has new leadership.

The Change of Commandancy ceremony took place Thursday afternoon on base.

Outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Erick Macher retired after serving over 30 years in the Army.

Macher said his career went by in a flash and he’ll miss the experiences he had.

“To have a rewarding journey throughout these years, to meet wonderful people, to serve at peak times through war, COVID, social challenge, and to see the Army, both the Army and myself grow, making the Army something better, and myself something better, so it’s been a wonderful experience,” Macher said. “It hasn’t felt like 30 years, maybe 3 years, but not 30.”

Macher said he’ll be looking for work in the corporate world and making up for lost time.

