Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

LPD releases update on investigation of incident at local business

On April 4, LPD was made aware of an incident at Urban Air on west Cache Road.
On April 4, LPD was made aware of an incident at Urban Air on west Cache Road.(KSWO)
By Jarred Burk
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has released an update into an alleged incident at a local business earlier this month.

On April 4, LPD was made aware of an incident at Urban Air on west Cache Road. Parents told 7News they were worried for the safety of children after the incident.

In a statement, Lawton police say they have investigated the incident, including interviewing multiple witnesses and, with the complete cooperation of Urban Air management, they reviewed surveillance footage of the incident.

Police say they feel there is no threat to the Lawton community connected to the incident.

The statement also says they take any case involving children very seriously and all of the people involved were under the age of 16.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to an incident report, officers were called to Fire Station #4 on Cache Road around 8...
LPD investigating reported suicide at Lawton fire station
Anna Chavez, 23, was booked into jail on a felony charge of child abuse.
1-year-old needs 3 doses of Narcan after ingesting fentanyl, mother charged
Arrest warrant issued for hit and run suspect
More information released in Fletcher fraud case
One person is take by air evac after motorcycle crash on Cache Road.
One person air lifted after Cache Road crash

Latest News

Today will be a warm one with high temperatures 20 to 25 degrees above average for mid-April...
First Alert Forecast: Warm, Sunny and Dry for this Good Friday | 4/15AM
KSWO_AndreButler
Man who led police on a manhunt now faces additional charges
Arrest warrant issued for hit and run suspect
Police identify Joshuia Ball as driver in high speed chase.
New details released in high speed chase