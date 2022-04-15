LPD releases update on investigation of incident at local business

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has released an update into an alleged incident at a local business earlier this month.

On April 4, LPD was made aware of an incident at Urban Air on west Cache Road. Parents told 7News they were worried for the safety of children after the incident.

In a statement, Lawton police say they have investigated the incident, including interviewing multiple witnesses and, with the complete cooperation of Urban Air management, they reviewed surveillance footage of the incident.

Police say they feel there is no threat to the Lawton community connected to the incident.

The statement also says they take any case involving children very seriously and all of the people involved were under the age of 16.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.