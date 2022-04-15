Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Man who led police on a manhunt now faces additional charges

KSWO_AndreButler
KSWO_AndreButler(Comanche County Detention Center)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The man who led Comanche County law enforcement on a manhunt, is now facing additional charges.

Andre Butler is charged with second degree robbery and obstructing an officer. After court documents say he robbed a woman at knife point on March 30 at a convenience store in Cache.

Police say the victim was getting a money order at the store when Butler walked up, took her money and then ran out of the store.

The victim chased after Butler, until he turned back to her showed her a knife and said quote “I’ll kill you.”

Cache Police caught up with Butler and tried to make contact but Butler took off, starting a foot chase.

Butler was later arrested two days later.

He has also been charged with two counts of Larceny of a Motor Vehicle after stealing two vehicles earlier that week.

One of those stolen vehicles is what he was driving when he pulled up to the convenience store in Cache.

He is being held at the Comanche County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to an incident report, officers were called to Fire Station #4 on Cache Road around 8...
LPD investigating reported suicide at Lawton fire station
Dwayne Snider faces another felony charge.
Fletcher petting zoo owner faces another felony charge
One person is take by air evac after motorcycle crash on Cache Road.
One person air lifted after Cache Road crash
John Bourne is charged in first degree murder charge over weekend shooting.
Lawton man charged in shooting death
According to the Lawton Police Department, it started as an attempt to pull a vehicle over for...
Seatbelt violation leads to 20 mile, 2 county pursuit

Latest News

Arrest warrant issued for hit and run suspect
Police identify Joshuia Ball as driver in high speed chase.
New details released in high speed chase
Outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Erick Macher retires after 30 years of service.
Fort Sill holds Change of Command ceremony
Fort Sill holds Change of Command ceremony