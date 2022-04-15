Man who led police on a manhunt now faces additional charges

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The man who led Comanche County law enforcement on a manhunt, is now facing additional charges.

Andre Butler is charged with second degree robbery and obstructing an officer. After court documents say he robbed a woman at knife point on March 30 at a convenience store in Cache.

Police say the victim was getting a money order at the store when Butler walked up, took her money and then ran out of the store.

The victim chased after Butler, until he turned back to her showed her a knife and said quote “I’ll kill you.”

Cache Police caught up with Butler and tried to make contact but Butler took off, starting a foot chase.

Butler was later arrested two days later.

He has also been charged with two counts of Larceny of a Motor Vehicle after stealing two vehicles earlier that week.

One of those stolen vehicles is what he was driving when he pulled up to the convenience store in Cache.

He is being held at the Comanche County Detention Center.

