New details released in high speed chase

Police identify Joshuia Ball as driver in high speed chase.
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A high speed chase went through two counties and involved multiple law enforcement agencies on Wednesday, April 13.

Joshuia Ball has been identified as the man who police said sped through Comanche and Cotton counties, endangering others as he fled from officers.

The chase started when Lawton police officers tried to pull Ball over on a seatbelt violation.

The chase reached speeds of over 100 miles per hour, and investigators said at one point Ball swerved between two semis.

It came to a end when Ball went off the road to try and lose officers, and crashed through a fence and into a ditch.

He was arrested shortly after, and faces several charges including a drug charge added when a plastic bag of meth fell off Ball at the City Jail.

He’s being held on a $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

