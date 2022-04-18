Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Arrest warrant issued for man suspected of whipped cream attacks

Police are still searching for the suspect responsible. (WHNS)
By Amanda Shaw and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – Police in South Carolina have identified the suspect of a pie-in-the-face prank as a YouTuber.

The Greenville Police Department said Andre Eugene Moore-Gerald has been charged with third-degree assault and battery.

Police said a woman was pushing her child in a stroller when she was hit in the face with a plate of whipped cream Wednesday. This was just one of multiple incidents in the area.

According to the arrest warrant, they were able to identify him through CCTV footage and his YouTube videos.

In a statement, he apologized for “any inconvenience and confusion” but said he should not face charges because the pies were “just whipped cream.”

He called his actions positive and said that he did not mean any harm.

As of Monday morning, Moore-Gerald has not been taken into custody.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tijuana Johnson faces several charges after she left her kids in a hot car.
Lawton woman charged with child neglect
One person is injured after crash in Lawton.
One person transported after wreck
FILE PHOTO - Arkansas State Police canceled an Amber Alert for a 16-year-old who has been found...
Amber Alert canceled; Arkansas teen found safe
Jeremy Anderson faces charges after OSBI investigation discovers missing drugs.
Weatherford detective faces charges after OSBI drug investigation
The fire happened on Monday morning
Fire sparks in central Lawton

Latest News

Sue Ann Allison was charged with felony bigamy.
Woman charged with bigamy after husband claims she married another man
The actions will benefit nearly 4 million people, bringing them a few years closer to...
Department of Education announces more student loan changes
Oil industry leaders hope increasing U.S. production can reduce gas prices.
Oil industry hopes increasing U.S. production can slash gas prices
U.S. Secret Service officers shot “an intruder” Wednesday at the residence of the Peruvian...
Feds: ‘Intruder’ shot at Peruvian ambassador’s residence
Local civilians walk past a tank destroyed during heavy fighting in an area controlled by...
Russia pressures Mariupol as it focuses on Ukraine’s east