Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Fire sparks in central Lawton

By Jarred Burk
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Comanche County Sheriff’s Office apprehended Justin Muncy this week after a warrant was put...
Lawton man arrested in connection with Tulsa Co. SO Child Predator Unit investigation
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a man is in the hospital after wrecking his pickup just after...
Early morning crash sends one to the hospital
Joshua Simmons, 15, is being remembered on GoFundMe as “a boy who loved his friends and family...
Teen fatally shot during cell phone sale, police say
Shirlene Hernandez, 72, was carjacked Tuesday morning.
Carjacker beats up 72-year-old, takes car, only to die in crash, police say
On April 4, LPD was made aware of an incident at Urban Air on west Cache Road.
LPD releases update on investigation of incident at local business

Latest News

White House Easter Egg Roll returns for 2022 with an egg-ucational theme
U.S. 62 construction begins near Altus
Months-long construction project begins in Jackson County
A trip to the emergency room can instantly change your life - not just medically, but...
Diagnosed with Debt: Many Americans face financial hardships from crushing unpaid medical bills
Fort Sill Minute
Fort Sill Minute