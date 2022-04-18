Unite Oklahoma hosts first ever southwest Oklahoma Spring summit

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Public Library is working with Unite Oklahoma, as they prepare for the first-ever southwest Oklahoma Spring Summit.

This summit will give the organizations in our area, the chance to come together and figure out the best resources and services for our community.

Unite Oklahoma is a free web-based coordinated care platform that provides information on several different health and social service providers.

This gives organizations that offer assistance with things like mental health, medical assistance or food and clothing, an opportunity to send and receive referrals, address people’s social needs and improve health in southwest Oklahoma.

Lawton Public Library Director Kristin Herr said they decided to partner with Unite Oklahoma because people in the area often come to them looking help, and they don’t always know where to refer them too.

“The more we have of accurate information, cause we know organizations change their hours, their criteria, all the time,” Herr said. “So we’re all trying to keep up with who’s doing what, who has what grant, who is proving what resources. Whenever we can use technology to streamline that process, we’re working a little smarter not harder.

Unite Oklahoma allows those who are in need, to fill out a form, explaining what they need help with.

Their application will be screened securely, while a screening aid will send their information to the correct community partner who offers help.

”There’s so many instances where people need more than one thing at a time, and we don’t always know all of those organizations, we don’t always know where to send people,” Herr said. “We know that the network is larger than just our local area. It’s across the state. So this brings everybody on a shared platform.”

12 local service organizations currently work with Unite Oklahoma, and they hope to add more to the platform this week.

”The bigger the network, the stronger it is,” Herr said. “We know there is a lot of need in southwest Oklahoma, and we want to get people to the right resources at the right time. We don’t just want to ping pong people to places where they don’t meet the criteria”

The southwest Oklahoma Spring Summit will offer two different sessions, giving agencies the option to attend in the morning or afternoon.

They will also provide a free lunch.

The free Spring summit will be this Thursday at Lawton’s Hilton Garden Inn, the first session starting at 10:30 a.m.

Local service organizations who would like to attend, can register with the Lawton Public Library, by calling 580-581-3450.

