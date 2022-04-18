Expert Connections
White House Easter Egg Roll returns for 2022 with an egg-ucational theme

By Brendan Cullerton
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - For the first time since 2019, thousands of kids descended on the White House South Lawn for the annual White House Easter Egg Roll. The puns were back in full force this year as well. This year’s theme was “eggucation.”

The White House Easter Egg Roll rolled back in 2022 with an emphasis on kids and learning.

“There are so many fun opportunities to learn around us every day,” said First Lady Jill Biden at the event.

Juliana Urtubey, the National Teacher of the Year and a guest at the event, said kids are more interested in the message when it comes from President Joe Biden, Jimmy Fallon, and a host of kid-friendly characters.

“We learn best when we see things that get us excited, that keep us motivated, things that make us feel good about ourselves,” said Urtubey.

Physical education was also emphasized. Kids had the chance to learn from professional athletes such as Indiana Fever player Chelsey Perry.

“Knowing that I was once in their shoes, where I started, I started playing when I was six years old,” Perry said. “So just looking at these little kiddos trying to shoot the ball up, I was once there.”

But you can’t have an easter egg roll without the eggs.

Alabama Poultry and Egg Association spokesman Caleb Hicks volunteered at the event. He said American farmers donated 100,000 eggs.

“With everything that’s been shut down the past two years, it’s really great to be back out and doing things again in the public,” Hicks said.

The White House expected about 30,000 people attended the event.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

