7News First Alert Weather: Active weather pattern brings the chance of rain over the next several days

By Noel Rehm
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 7:08 PM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, mostly clear skies and chilly with overnight lows falling into the low 40s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

An active weather pattern will emerge starting tomorrow and continue over the next several days as a few embedded disturbances develop under a large scale ridge. The coverage of showers and storms will be limited through Friday. There will be enough energy available for storms that develop to briefly become strong-to-severe. The main threats for storms that become organized will be wind gusts up to 60 mph and hail up to the size of quarters.

On Tuesday, partly cloudy with highs topping out in the low-to-mid 70s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 15-25 mph with higher wind gusts. There will be a chance for hit & miss showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Isolated strong-to-severe storms can’t be ruled out mainly for the western half of Texoma if storms fire up.

Temperatures will soar into the low 90s both Wednesday and Thursday with the chance for isolated showers and storms both days. However, the coverage will be minimal for southwest Oklahoma and northwest Texas.

The best chance for widespread showers and storms along with measurable rainfall will occur over the weekend with as a slow moving cold front moves across the area. While, this forecast is still several days out the thermodynamics of the atmosphere could support a few strong-to-severe storms.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

