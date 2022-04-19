7News First Alert Weather: Record heat tomorrow with rain chances staying alive through the weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, widely scattered showers and rumbles of thunder are possible. An isolated strong storm can’t be ruled out mainly west of I-44. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 50s and low 60s. Winds will be out of the south at 10-20 mph with higher wind gusts.

On Wednesday, patchy drizzle and fog is possible by the morning commute with skies becoming sunny during the afternoon as the dry line moves east. Record highs will be on-the-line with temperatures soaring into the low-to-mid 90s. There will be a chance for an isolated thunderstorm mainly east of I-44. These storms could have the tendency to pulse up and become strong-to-severe at a moments notice. The main threats for any well-organized storms through Friday will be wind gusts up to 65 mph and hail up to the size of quarters and Areas along and west of the dry line will experience near-critical fire weather conditions. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10-20 mph with wind gusts up to 35-40 mph.

The dry line retreats back west Wednesday evening setting up for a few showers and storms developing on both Thursday. There will be a chance for isolated strong-to-severe storms mainly east of an Anadarko-Lawton-Graham line. A few additional showers & storms can’t be ruled out for areas mainly west of HW-283.

Over the weekend, skies will be mostly cloudy with rain chances increasing ahead of an approaching cold front late Saturday night and throughout the first half of Sunday. For areas that set up west of the dry line, near-critical fire weather conditions will be possible. Enough energy will be available for isolated strong-to-severe storms Sunday morning and early afternoon with gradual clearing into Monday morning.

