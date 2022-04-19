Cameron University presents “9 to 5: The Musical″
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cameron University’s Department of Art, Music and Theatre Arts will close its 2021-2022 Spirited Season with “9 to 5: The Musical.”
This musical comedy will be presented in the University Theatre from April 21-24. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for senior citizens, military, Cameron faculty and staff and non-Cameron students. CU students receive one free admission with their CU I.D.
Tickets can be reserved by calling the box office at 580-581-2346.
