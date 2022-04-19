City of Lawton begins citywide sidewalk projects

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton is preparing to break ground on the first of many sidewalk and pedestrian projects.

MTZ Construction has already started pouring concrete next to north Sheridan Road.

The City of Lawton hope that these sidewalks that they planned to be laid out all throughout Lawton, will promote a healthy and active lifestyle, as well as provide safety for the people in the community.

This Thursday, a number of city officials will gather around the west side of Sheridan Road to witness a ground breaking ceremony to mark the beginning of the project

The first sidewalk will be on the west side of Sheridan road, starting at Smith Avenue and running clear down to Cache Road.

ADA coordinator Michael Jones said they have over a dozen more projects planned and ready to go for the coming years.

”It’s a huge task, when you look at the city and the lack of sidewalks just overall,” Jones said. “I like to tell people, that it’s such a a large project, that we have to attack it from many different fronts.”

One of those fronts, is how they are going to be funded, Jones said it will take millions of dollars for what they have planned.

The Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority funds a bulk of this project, through medical marijuana sales tax.

Jones said promoting a healthy lifestyle for the people of Lawton, is just as important as providing safety.

”We’re building sidewalks to promote people to get outside and walk, stay active, and ride their bikes,” Jones said.

All of these activities can be done with safety in mind.

Jones said they will even be handicap accessible.

The sidewalks will be laid out to provide easy access to popular amenities around Lawton.

”And we start by looking at such bug factors as proximity to schools, shopping, LATS stops, the bus stops is another big one,” Jones said. “We put in a sidewalk, where we can tie al those activities and locations together.”

You’ll notice these projects take form on Lawton’s busiest streets, like Sheridan and Cache Road, and Gore Boulevard.

Jones said as they begin working on these roads, he hopes people see and understand they are committed to making a better city.

”We just ask they be safe in those areas, safe around the workers,” Jones said. “We know it’s a little bit of an inconvenience at times, but it’s a very short period of time. This will be taken place, and then these sidewalks will be here for decades to come.”

