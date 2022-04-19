CU Write Essay Contest winners announced

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cameron University’s English program announced winners of the first CU Write Essay Contest.

The contest is designed to recognize and award examples of each major assignment in the English composition course curriculum sequence.

Contest submissions were judged by a panel of six faculty members.

In the Narrative Essay category, first place was awarded to Michael Clark for “The Cantankerously Cruel and Contemporaneously Crude Cameron Catastrophe.”

While Tdohasan Sunray placed second for “A Place Like Pelham.”

Angie Daniela Briceno received first place in the Critical Thinking Essay category for “The American Contradiction.”

Second place went to Grace McMullen for “Critical Analysis of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.”

In the category of Controversy Analysis, Lauren Buben earned first place for “Sex Education in Schools.”

Zanden Dyke earned second place for “Compulsory Military Service in the United States.”

The annotated bibliography covering the “American Dream” prepared by Emma Englefield received first place.

Second place was awarded to Scotlyn Koehler for an annotated bibliography about serial killers.

In the category of Research-Supported Argument, first place was awarded to Aubrey Hewitt for “Paper or Plastic? Neither.

Sarah Nicole Bashaw earned second place for “Teaching the Next Generation.”

Skylar Ramsey’s Comp II Reflection, “Remix Reflection,” earned first place.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.