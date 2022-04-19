Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

CU Write Essay Contest winners announced

By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cameron University’s English program announced winners of the first CU Write Essay Contest.

The contest is designed to recognize and award examples of each major assignment in the English composition course curriculum sequence.

Contest submissions were judged by a panel of six faculty members.

In the Narrative Essay category, first place was awarded to Michael Clark for “The Cantankerously Cruel and Contemporaneously Crude Cameron Catastrophe.”

While Tdohasan Sunray placed second for “A Place Like Pelham.”

Angie Daniela Briceno received first place in the Critical Thinking Essay category for “The American Contradiction.”

Second place went to Grace McMullen for “Critical Analysis of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.”

In the category of Controversy Analysis, Lauren Buben earned first place for “Sex Education in Schools.”

Zanden Dyke earned second place for “Compulsory Military Service in the United States.”

The annotated bibliography covering the “American Dream” prepared by Emma Englefield received first place.

Second place was awarded to Scotlyn Koehler for an annotated bibliography about serial killers.

In the category of Research-Supported Argument, first place was awarded to Aubrey Hewitt for “Paper or Plastic? Neither.

Sarah Nicole Bashaw earned second place for “Teaching the Next Generation.”

Skylar Ramsey’s Comp II Reflection, “Remix Reflection,” earned first place.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shirlene Hernandez, 72, was carjacked Tuesday morning.
Carjacker beats up 72-year-old, takes car, only to die in crash, police say
The fire happened on Monday morning
Fire sparks in central Lawton
Joshua Simmons, 15, is being remembered on GoFundMe as “a boy who loved his friends and family...
Teen fatally shot during cell phone sale, police say
The Comanche County Sheriff’s Office apprehended Justin Muncy this week after a warrant was put...
Lawton man arrested in connection with Tulsa Co. SO Child Predator Unit investigation
U.S. 62 construction begins near Altus
Months-long construction project begins in Jackson County

Latest News

Chelsey Graham talks about Great Plains Technology Center's career and college fair.
Great Plains Technology Center hosts career, college fair
Lawton community invited to Earth Day Craft event
Jeremy Anderson faces charges after OSBI investigation discovers missing drugs.
Weatherford detective faces charges after OSBI drug investigation
Million Dollar Dames and the Lawton Public Library will host financial seminar on April 28.
Lawton Public Library hosts financial seminar
Cameron University Foundation establishes John Armstrong Beckman Endowed Scholarship in Social...
New scholarship established by Cameron University Foundation