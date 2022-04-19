Exhibit dedicated to sculptor Benson Warren

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cameron University will pay homage to Benson Warren, a long-time faculty member who taught sculpture, design and various other art classes to CU students for 40 years, with a sculpture exhibition.

“Collective Castings: An Homage to Benson Warren” will feature works created by Warren as well as one of his former students, Tanya Synar and Robbie Barber, a former colleague and fellow sculptor.

Warren retired in 2014 and died in 2021. He was known for his large-scale steel and cast bronze public sculptures and was a member of the Texas Sculpture Symposium.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, April 22. There will be a visual lecture by Synar and Barber in the McCutcheon Recital Hall in the Music Building. The exhibition opening and reception will start at 7 p.m. in the Art Teaching Gallery, located in the Art Building.

