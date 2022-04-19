Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Great Plains Technology Center hosts career, college fair

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:27 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -The Great Plains Technology Center will host an event to connect the community with prospective employers and colleges from across the state.

The fair will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. next Tuesday, April 26 at the Great Plains Technology Center and will be free to the public.

Employment Adviser Chelsey Graham joined 7News to give more details.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the OHP, no one in either of the vehicles were wearing seatbelts.
1 dead, 5 injured in Stephens County wreck
Tijuana Johnson faces several charges after she left her kids in a hot car.
Lawton woman charged with child neglect
OSBI investigates alleged misconduct by county employee
Jalonni Blackshear, 33, was taken into custody in New York earlier Wednesday.
Double homicide suspect with Lawton connections arrested in New York
Prayeon Jackson pleads guilty to First Degree Manslaughter after he shot Errick Berry, 12.
Teenager pleads guilty in Lawton shooting

Latest News

God's Chosen Ministries helps people transition after incarceration.
God’s Chosen Ministries hosts Thinking Forward to Reentry event
Comanche Nation cleans adopted street for Earth Day.
Comanche Nation cleans up for Earth Day
Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell will visit Duncan for the 34th annual Lieutenant Governor Turkey Hunt.
Lieutenant Governor’s Turkey Hunt begins Wednesday
Lawton community invited to Earth Day Craft event