Great Plains Technology Center hosts career, college fair

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -The Great Plains Technology Center will host an event to connect the community with prospective employers and colleges from across the state.

The fair will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. next Tuesday, April 26 at the Great Plains Technology Center and will be free to the public.

Employment Adviser Chelsey Graham joined 7News to give more details.

