LATS ends mask mandate

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The city of Lawton says masks will no longer be required on LATS buses.

The Transportation Security Administration recently updated their guidelines, removing the mandate on public transit.

LATS and the CDC continue to encourage people to wear masks, but there will be no enforcement of the original rule.

For more information you can go to ridelats.com for more information.

