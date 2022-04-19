Expert Connections
Lawton community invited to Earth Day Craft event

By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton Parks and Recreation Department will have grab and go Earth Day craft bags on Friday, April 22.

Residents can pick up their craft bag from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Owens Multipurpose Center.

The bags will include craft instructions and of the items needed.

Questions can be directed to the Parks and Recreation Department at 580-581-3400.

