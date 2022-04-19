Expert Connections
Lawton Public Library hosts financial seminar

By Mandy Richardson
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A new seminar, hosted by the Million Dollar Dames and the Lawton Public Library, is offering residents a chance to take charge of their financial future.

Save to Invest will be from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 28 at the Lawton Public Library.

The workshop will examine and discuss practical ideas for achieving financial goals through investment.

The event is free and open to the public.

More information can be found here.

