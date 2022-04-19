Lawton Public Library hosts financial seminar

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A new seminar, hosted by the Million Dollar Dames and the Lawton Public Library, is offering residents a chance to take charge of their financial future.

Save to Invest will be from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 28 at the Lawton Public Library.

The workshop will examine and discuss practical ideas for achieving financial goals through investment.

The event is free and open to the public.

