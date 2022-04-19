Expert Connections
New scholarship established by Cameron University Foundation

Cameron University Foundation establishes John Armstrong Beckman Endowed Scholarship in Social...
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An endowment has been established by the Cameron University Foundation in tribute to historian John Armstrong Beckman.

The John Armstrong Beckman Endowed Scholarship in Social Sciences was established by the Cameron University Foundation through donations provided by Beckman’s family.

Beckman worked in the history field and served as a registrar for the Fort Sill Museum for 27 years. He taught at Cameron as an adjunct instructor for almost 20 years.

“John Beckman was a true historian,” Vice President for University Advancement Albert Johnson Jr. said. “Not only was he passionate about it, he had a way of bringing it to life. He was revered by so many Cameron students. We are thrilled that this endowed scholarship will allow us to be able to tell the story of what John meant in the classroom. His legacy will live on through the Cameron students who benefit from this endowed scholarship.”

