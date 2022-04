LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - At least one person was taken to the hospital after a car wreck this morning in Lawton.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. near 50th and Cache Road.

Emergency crews blocked off several lanes of traffic while responding to the crash.

Our photographer on scene saw at least one person being loaded into an ambulance.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

