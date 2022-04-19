Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Parking lot puddle dubbed ‘Lake Chipotle’ becomes popular tourist spot

"Lake Chipotle" has now been dubbed "the tiniest member of the city of lakes." (WCCO)
By Esme Murphy
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) - Minnesota residents take great pride in their 10,000 lakes, so when a new one popped up in Minneapolis, it got people talking.

But this so-called lake isn’t like the rest, it’s actually a massive puddle in a Chipotle restaurant.

At the entrance to the parking lot, there is a sign that says “Slow: No Wake Zone.”

“It’s become kind of a staple. I’ve been here for a couple of years,” resident Joey Sansa said. “So yeah, it’s kind of an attraction.”

“Lake Chipotle” has its own website, social media accounts and even is on Google Maps.

“I have seen it on social media and people are making Facebook accounts for it and Facebook pages,” another resident Dan Dolan said.

An occasional paddle boarder can even be caught on its waters.

Customers said on a bad day the puddle tends to be smaller, but oftentimes it can cover most of the parking lot.

“Sometimes, it’s even worse. When it’s rained or snowed … usually I have to go around it,” Sansa said.

When it’s really cold, Elavontay Patterson, an employee at the Chipotle, insisted he gets out his skates.

“Sure, I was out on there skating,” Patterson said. “I liked it. I felt it was cool.”

However, not everyone is a fan of the “lake.”

“It’s definitely something that needs to go,” resident Amy Cruz said. “I drive by it once a week ... Sometimes it’s closed, and they have everybody parking out here.”

The mystery manager of the lake’s own website, who goes by Father Hennepin, emailed WCCO, encouraging people to come to see the massive puddle.

“As we exit a long winter, we encourage everyone to go out for a walk, or hop on the bike and find the lake chipotles in their community,” the email said.

Lake Chipotle has even now been dubbed “the tiniest member of the city of lakes. "

Copyright 2022 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the OHP, no one in either of the vehicles were wearing seatbelts.
1 dead, 5 injured in Stephens County wreck
Tijuana Johnson faces several charges after she left her kids in a hot car.
Lawton woman charged with child neglect
OSBI investigates alleged misconduct by county employee
Jalonni Blackshear, 33, was taken into custody in New York earlier Wednesday.
Double homicide suspect with Lawton connections arrested in New York
Prayeon Jackson pleads guilty to First Degree Manslaughter after he shot Errick Berry, 12.
Teenager pleads guilty in Lawton shooting

Latest News

The court held by an 8-1 vote Thursday that making Puerto Ricans ineligible for the...
Supreme Court upholds Puerto Ricans’ exclusion from benefits program
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is among five people named Thursday as recipients of...
Zelenskyy gets John F Kennedy award for defending democracy
Two injuries have been reported in connection to the devices catching fire, including an injury...
These air fryers have been recalled after reports of fire, injuries
File photo - Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Thursday in documents filed with U.S. securities...
Elon Musk says he’s ready to buy Twitter with $46.5 billion in financing
A 15-year-old Oxford High School student is being charged as an adult after being accused of...
Teen in Michigan school shooting set for Sept. 6 trial