Weatherford detective faces charges after OSBI drug investigation

CUSTER COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A Weatherford Police Department detective is facing charges after an investigation by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) found missing drugs.

On Tuesday, April 19, Detective Jeremy Anderson turned himself into the Custer County Sheriff’s Department.

His charges included one charge of Larceny of Controlled Dangerous Substances, a felony and/or one charge of a Public Officer’s Willful Neglect to Perform their Duty, a misdemeanor.

The investigation began on Sept. 9, 2021after Fentanyl was discovered missing from the evidence room of the Weatherford Police Department.

The narcotics were discovered missing when a drug trafficking case was transferred from District Court to Federal Court for prosecution.

After an investigation, the case was presented to the Oklahoma Multi-County Grand Jury on April 12, 2022.

Indictments for both charges were handed down by the Grand Jury and charges were filed today in the District Court of Custer County.

Anderson was released after posting a $10,000 bond.

