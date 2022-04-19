Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Weatherford detective faces charges after OSBI drug investigation

Jeremy Anderson faces charges after OSBI investigation discovers missing drugs.
Jeremy Anderson faces charges after OSBI investigation discovers missing drugs.(Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUSTER COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A Weatherford Police Department detective is facing charges after an investigation by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) found missing drugs.

On Tuesday, April 19, Detective Jeremy Anderson turned himself into the Custer County Sheriff’s Department.

His charges included one charge of Larceny of Controlled Dangerous Substances, a felony and/or one charge of a Public Officer’s Willful Neglect to Perform their Duty, a misdemeanor.

The investigation began on Sept. 9, 2021after Fentanyl was discovered missing from the evidence room of the Weatherford Police Department.

The narcotics were discovered missing when a drug trafficking case was transferred from District Court to Federal Court for prosecution.

After an investigation, the case was presented to the Oklahoma Multi-County Grand Jury on April 12, 2022.

Indictments for both charges were handed down by the Grand Jury and charges were filed today in the District Court of Custer County.

Anderson was released after posting a $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shirlene Hernandez, 72, was carjacked Tuesday morning.
Carjacker beats up 72-year-old, takes car, only to die in crash, police say
The fire happened on Monday morning
Fire sparks in central Lawton
Joshua Simmons, 15, is being remembered on GoFundMe as “a boy who loved his friends and family...
Teen fatally shot during cell phone sale, police say
The Comanche County Sheriff’s Office apprehended Justin Muncy this week after a warrant was put...
Lawton man arrested in connection with Tulsa Co. SO Child Predator Unit investigation
U.S. 62 construction begins near Altus
Months-long construction project begins in Jackson County

Latest News

Chelsey Graham talks about Great Plains Technology Center's career and college fair.
Great Plains Technology Center hosts career, college fair
Lawton community invited to Earth Day Craft event
Million Dollar Dames and the Lawton Public Library will host financial seminar on April 28.
Lawton Public Library hosts financial seminar
Cameron University Foundation establishes John Armstrong Beckman Endowed Scholarship in Social...
New scholarship established by Cameron University Foundation