1 dead, 5 injured in Stephens County wreck

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - One person died and several more were injured in a crash on Highway 7 Tuesday night.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Matthew Graham, 42, of Comanche and four passengers were traveling east on Highway 7 when a vehicle traveling south on 3-Mile Road failed to stop at the intersection and was struck by Graham’s vehicle, causing it to rollover.

Graham died in the wreck and his passengers were transported to Comanche County Memorial Hospital. Two of those victims were treated and released while the other two were transported to OU Children’s Hospital in Oklahoma City.

The driver of the other vehicle, Austin Winsor, 22, of Marlow was transported to Duncan Regional Hospital where he was treated and released.

According to the OHP, no one in either of the vehicles were wearing seatbelts. The crash is still under investigation.

