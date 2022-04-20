7News First Alert Weather: Dry line and cold front keeps rain chances alive throughout the weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, mostly clear and slow-to-cool with overnight lows falling into the low 60s. Winds will be out for southeast at 10-15 mph. Patchy fog will develop and reduce visibility by several miles by the morning commute.

On Thursday, the dry line retreats back to the west with increasing dew points allowing for scattered clouds to develop during the afternoon. Highs will top out in the upper 80s and low 90s. Winds will be south at 15-20 with higher wind gusts. There will be a stout Cap in place, but could weaken and break in a few spots during the late afternoon and evening allowing for showers and storms to develop east of the dry line. Storms that develop could become strong-to-severe at a moments notice with the lingering showers and thunderstorms up to I-44. However, a few hi-res models suggest that the Cap holds strong with no storms being able to fire up. The main threats for any storms that become well-organized through Friday could be capable of producing wind gusts up to 65 mph and hail up to the size of half-dollars.

There will be a slow moving cold front approaching Texoma Saturday creating scattered showers and storms. Isolated strong-to-severe storms can’t be ruled out through late Saturday night with rain tapering off from northwest to southeast late Sunday morning and early afternoon.

This will allow for temperatures to cool off into the upper 60s and low 70s on Sunday afternoon with a gradual warming trend into next week.

