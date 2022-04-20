Expert Connections
Comanche Nation cleans up for Earth Day

By Sarae Ticeahkie
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - As Earth Day approaches, Comanche Nation Environmental Program did their part by cleaning up a roadside.

The program employees and volunteers worked from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday to clean Madische Road.

They picked up cans, bottles and debris.

They adopted the mile long highway, as it leads up to the Comanche Nation Complex, to make sure the grounds surrounding it stay clean.

Director Christina Cooper said this is their way of celebrating Earth Day, by preserving the land and animals.

“We are beautifying our grounds, making it more pristine not only for our tribal members to have something to be proud of when they enter our nation, but also making it safe for the environmental animals that are around us,” she said

The Environmental program’s employees and volunteers filled around 30 trash bags.

