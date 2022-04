LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Fire Department were called the scene of house fire this evening.

It happened a little before 7 p.m. at a home near southwest 16th Street and Oklahoma Avenue.

Smoke was seen billowing from the home, along with a bit of flame coming from the roof.

It’s not clear what caused the fire at this time or if anyone was hurt.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.