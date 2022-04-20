Duncan Fire Department will test fire hydrants

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Duncan Fire Department will begin fire hydrant flow testing on Monday, April 25.

Firefighters will begin flow testing at the east city limits and work toward the west side of the city.

Households may experience a slight change in water pressure during testing.

If anyone is washing clothes during the testing in their area, discoloration of articles of clothing may occur.

The operation will take about a month and the department will test over 1500 hydrants depending on weather, staffing and emergency calls.

Testing is done once a year to measure the flow rate of the hydrants and to make sure the system is providing proper fire protection in the city.

The test will also flush sediment and rust to ensure the system is working at maximum flow rate.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.