God’s Chosen Ministries hosts Thinking Forward to Reentry event

By Diamond Hubbard
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Thinking Forward to Reentry event was held on Wednesday at Cameron University.

The event took place today from 11:30am to 2pm in McCasland Ballroom.

Organization God’s Chosen Ministries started an offender reentry program in Lawton.

The program offers information on state plans to assist those who have been incarcerated with transitional assistance following their release.

Co-founders Adia and Rondell Terry said they came up with the idea in 2017 and wanted to bring God’s Chosen Ministries to the community.

“Housing is concerned, as far as helping with post secondary education, we have scholarships as well that we are building in and things of that nature and life skills, resume writing,” Rondell said. “Anything that will basically build that individual up. So they can be successful, is what’s God’s Chosen Ministries does and focuses on and have partnered with other organizations to do.”

The main topic of discussion was mental health and

