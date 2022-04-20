Expert Connections
GRAPHIC: Police investigate deadly shooting at Airbnb being used to sell drugs

Florida police have released surveillance video showing a shooting victim's body being removed from an Airbnb. (SOURCE: POLK COUNTY SHERIFF' OFFICE)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 7:32 PM CDT
POLK COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) – Officials in Florida are seeking to identify a suspect caught on surveillance video related to a shooting that took the life of a 29-year-old man at an Airbnb.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office posted the video, which shows three men entering the rental property in Davenport, Florida. Two of the men are later seen exiting the building.

Authorities say Xavier Antonio Johnson was shot and killed on April 13 at the property.

He and the other men were trafficking and selling marijuana from the house since they have been renting it as of April 8, according to the sheriff’s office.

Police say the men went inside the house and shot Johnson. The sheriff’s office released video of three men carrying the 28-year-old victim out of the house. After leaving, police say the men took Johnson to the Heart of Florida hospital, where he died. The men in the video were later identified thanks to input from the community.

The sheriff’s office released another video showing a suspect police identified as Justin Jenkins with an unidentified suspect entering and exiting the Airbnb. Police said Jenkins was taken into custody and booked into jail on a warrant for first-degree murder.

Police are looking to identify one of two suspects caught on a Ring door camera outside of an AirBnB in Davenport, Florida. (SOURCE: POLK COUNTY SHERIFF)

Police said they are seeking the public’s help to identify the other man in the video.

If you have any information related to this investigation, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200.

