Lawton woman charged with child neglect

Tijuana Johnson faces several charges after she left her kids in a hot car.
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 10:04 PM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton police arrested a woman who they said left her kids locked in a hot car.

Investigators said on Friday, April 15, Tijuana Johnson left her kids, a newborn and 6-year-old, locked in the car while she was inside the central plaza.

They said the air was on, but was not functioning correctly, blowing hot air while the temperature outside was 91 degrees.

Police got in contact with Johnson inside a store, where she reportedly began to argue with officers.

Investigators said she lashed out as she was being arrested, kicking one officer twice before trying to bite them several times.

In addition, they said police found a baggie containing ecstasy in her car.

Johnson is charged with Child Neglect, Assault of an Officer and Possession of a Dangerous Substance.

She’s being held on a $20,000 bond.

