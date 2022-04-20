Lieutenant Governor’s Turkey Hunt begins Wednesday

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell will kick off the 34th annual Lieutenant Governor’s Turkey Hunt Wednesday night in Duncan.

The hunt begins with an opening reception starting at 6 p.m. at The Territory in Duncan.

Eight communities will participate this year including Duncan, Elk City and Hugo.

The statewide event showcases Oklahoma to prospective companies, who may be interested in setting up shop in the state.

