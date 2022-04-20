Expert Connections
Lieutenant Governor’s Turkey Hunt begins Wednesday

Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell will visit Duncan for the 34th annual Lieutenant Governor Turkey Hunt.
Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell will visit Duncan for the 34th annual Lieutenant Governor Turkey Hunt.(KSWO)
By Mandy Richardson
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell will kick off the 34th annual Lieutenant Governor’s Turkey Hunt Wednesday night in Duncan.

The hunt begins with an opening reception starting at 6 p.m. at The Territory in Duncan.

Eight communities will participate this year including Duncan, Elk City and Hugo.

The statewide event showcases Oklahoma to prospective companies, who may be interested in setting up shop in the state.

More information can be found by calling .

