OSBI investigates alleged misconduct by county employee

(KSWO)
By Mandy Richardson
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) has confirmed an investigation into allegations of potential misconduct by a county employee.

The OSBI received the request to investigate from the Comanche County District Attorney’s Office.

We have reached out to District Attorney Kyle Cabelka’s office to learn more about the investigation; however, they have not released a statement at this time.

OSBI said no arrests have been made.

You can count on us to bring the latest details as we learn more.

