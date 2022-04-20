Remains found at Cameron University identified

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The identity of remains found on Cameron University last year was released by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI).

The deceased was identified as Tommy Alexander White, who was 33 at the time of his death.

His skull was found on March 7, 2021 near 38th and Gore.

White’s remains were discovered by someone setting traps on a part of the property owned by Cameron University.

The OSBI is investigating the incident as a suspicious death.

Anyone with information to this case can leave an anonymous tip at 800-522-8017.

