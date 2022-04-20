Expert Connections
Verizon customers report big spike in outages, other carriers see smaller spikes

A massive spike in outages was reported by Verizon cell phone users Wednesday afternoon.
By Matthew Segura and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 20, 2022 at 6:39 PM CDT
(KNOE/Gray News) - A massive spike in outages was reported by Verizon cell phone users Wednesday afternoon.

According to downdetector.com, the spike in outage reports began around 2 p.m. EST.

The site had received more than 20,000 reports from customers at the peak of the outage. Outage reports appeared to decline as of 4:15 p.m.

The site also showed spikes in outage reports for major carriers like T-Mobile and AT&T, but not nearly to the extent that Verizon users were reporting.

The situation has since been resolved, according to a spokesperson for Verizon.

“A fiber issue in the core of the network caused some of our customers to experience intermittent call failures today. The issue was identified and resolved by Verizon engineers and the majority of impacted customers should be seeing service as usual,” the spokesperson said.

Most of the outage reports came from the western half of the United States. The states of California, Nevada, Arizona, Washington, and Colorado appeared to be the most affected.

