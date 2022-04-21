7News First Alert Weather: Fire weather danger, strong winds, and possible severe storms - oh my!

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, increasing clouds and mild with overnight lows falling into the mid 60s. Winds will be gusty out of the southeast at 15-25 mph with higher wind gusts. There is a stout cap in place that will likely keep storms from firing up east of the dry line, however if it weakens enough isolated storms could develop mainly west of HW-283.

On Friday, a mix of sun and clouds with highs topping out in the mid 80s. A Wind Advisory will go into effect for much of Texoma with a strong south wind at 20-25 mph with wind gusts up to 40-50 mph. The dry line will be positioned further west with the possibility for storms to develop during the late afternoon and evening across the Texas panhandle and travel from west to east. A few storms could make a run at making it to areas west of HW-283.

An approaching cold front will initiate scattered-to-numerous showers and storms throughout Saturday and Sunday. There will be a chance for a few strong-to-severe storms with the main threats including hail up to the size of half-dollars and damaging wind gusts up to 65 mph. As shear increases during the evening, an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. Rain chances will slowly decrease in from northwest to southeast throughout Sunday. In the wake of the cold front, temperatures will cool off into the low 70s with a gradual warming trend into the following workweek.

Looking ahead, an active weather pattern could reemerge late next week bringing a few more shots at showers and storms.

