Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Cameron University, community participates spring concert

(KSWO)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cameron Civic Chamber Orchestra and Cameron Concert Choir will present a spring concert next week.

At 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26 a spring concert will take place at McCutcheon Recital Hall.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for senior citizens, military and K-12 students.

Admission for university students, faculty and staff are free with Cameron ID.

All proceeds benefit student scholarships.

Reservations can be made at 580-581-2346 to reserve tickets.

The Cameron Civic Chamber Orchestra is directed by Kirsten Underwood.

The Concert Choir will then join the orchestra for the conclusion of the concert.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the OHP, no one in either of the vehicles were wearing seatbelts.
1 dead, 5 injured in Stephens County wreck
Tijuana Johnson faces several charges after she left her kids in a hot car.
Lawton woman charged with child neglect
OSBI investigates alleged misconduct by county employee
Prayeon Jackson pleads guilty to First Degree Manslaughter after he shot Errick Berry, 12.
Teenager pleads guilty in Lawton shooting
Jalonni Blackshear, 33, was taken into custody in New York earlier Wednesday.
Double homicide suspect with Lawton connections arrested in New York

Latest News

Maestro Jon Kalbfleisch gives details about Lawton Philharmonic's final show of the season,...
Lawton Philharmonic closes out season with Kyle Dillingham
Chorus Chair Neil West discusses a play he authored.
Author of “Barbershop Goes to Washington” joins 7 News
Lawton Community Theatre will produce Steel Magnolias.
Lawton Community Theater presents: Steel Magnolias
Fort Sill hires first female Chief of Half Section
Fort Sill hires first female Chief of Half Section