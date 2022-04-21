Cameron University, community participates spring concert

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cameron Civic Chamber Orchestra and Cameron Concert Choir will present a spring concert next week.

At 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26 a spring concert will take place at McCutcheon Recital Hall.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for senior citizens, military and K-12 students.

Admission for university students, faculty and staff are free with Cameron ID.

All proceeds benefit student scholarships.

Reservations can be made at 580-581-2346 to reserve tickets.

The Cameron Civic Chamber Orchestra is directed by Kirsten Underwood.

The Concert Choir will then join the orchestra for the conclusion of the concert.

