CU Become and Educational Leader workshop begins next week

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For those considering earning a master’s degree to become a school principal or other school leader are invited to CU Become and Education Leader.

The workshop will be presented by Cameron University’s Department of Education and is free for attendees.

The event begins at 5:30 p.m. and ends at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26, in the Johnson Auditorium at Ross Hall.

Registration can be found online and more information is available by contacting Director of Admissions Brenda Dally at admissions@cameron.edu or call 580-581-2289.

The Master of Science in Educational Leadership degree program at Cameron University is a comprehensive program is designed to prepare students for educational leadership roles.

