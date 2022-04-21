Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

CU Become and Educational Leader workshop begins next week

By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For those considering earning a master’s degree to become a school principal or other school leader are invited to CU Become and Education Leader.

The workshop will be presented by Cameron University’s Department of Education and is free for attendees.

The event begins at 5:30 p.m. and ends at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26, in the Johnson Auditorium at Ross Hall.

Registration can be found online and more information is available by contacting Director of Admissions Brenda Dally at admissions@cameron.edu or call 580-581-2289.

The Master of Science in Educational Leadership degree program at Cameron University is a comprehensive program is designed to prepare students for educational leadership roles.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the OHP, no one in either of the vehicles were wearing seatbelts.
1 dead, 5 injured in Stephens County wreck
Tijuana Johnson faces several charges after she left her kids in a hot car.
Lawton woman charged with child neglect
OSBI investigates alleged misconduct by county employee
Prayeon Jackson pleads guilty to First Degree Manslaughter after he shot Errick Berry, 12.
Teenager pleads guilty in Lawton shooting
Jalonni Blackshear, 33, was taken into custody in New York earlier Wednesday.
Double homicide suspect with Lawton connections arrested in New York

Latest News

In 2021, the Oklahoma legislature passed a law making UTVs street legal, but users should be...
Laws & regulations on operating UTVs in city limits
Laws & regulations on operating UTVs in city limits
Purple Up highlights families throughout National Month of the Military Child.
Purple Up Highlight: Thursday, April 21
Ranchers participate in the 79th annual Texas Longhorn Cattle Auction.
Ranchers participate in Texas Longhorn Cattle Auction