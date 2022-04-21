First Alert Forecast: Today will be Unseasonably Warm | 4/21AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Heading out the door this morning, temperatures are in the upper 60s and low 70s. Yesterday saw record breaking high temperatures for many locations! We’ll repeat it all again today as a warm front lifts north allowing for unseasonably warm conditions. High temperatures this Thursday afternoon won’t be nearly as high with mid 80s east and low to mid 90s west. South winds at 10 to 20mph, anticipated wind gusts in the mid 30s. Partly cloudy skies but becoming mostly sunny.

Many will stay dry today but the main questions through the late afternoon and evening hours will be IF showers/thunderstorms fire up. There’s a lot of dry air in the upper levels of the atmosphere, we refer to this as the CAP. IF storms can break through this layer, they will become severe producing golf ball sized hail and wind gusts up to 60mph. Areas out west including Altus, Childress, Hollis and Elk City could likely see this storm development between 5-11PM.

Tomorrow will remain above average but this time around we’ll see more 80s than 90s. South winds tomorrow at 15 to 25mph. Anticipated wind gusts will be higher.

There will be a slow moving cold front approaching Texoma Saturday creating scattered showers and storms. Scattered strong to severe are likely for much of the area overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. We’ll continue to monitor the trends for the exact specifics on coverage and storm risks, so check back frequently for updates. Rain will taper off northwest to southeast by the early afternoon. This will allow for temperatures to cool off into the upper 60s and low 70s on Sunday afternoon with a gradual warming trend into next week.

Have a good day! -LW

