Local school janitor arrested on drug charges

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton Public Schools janitor was arrested after a K-9 Unit found drugs in a custodial closet at MacArthur High School.

According to a police report, Larry Harris gave permission for the unit to search a black Raiders bag which was later to have contained several illegal substances.

Harris was arrested by Lawton Public Schools Police Department for Possession of Controlled Dangerous Substances within 1,000 feet of a School.

He was transported without incident to Comanche County Detention Center.

Superintendent Kevin Hime told parents students did not witness the arrest and did not cause a disruption to the school day.

Hime said Harris resigned and will not be working at the school.

Harris’ last day was April 20.

