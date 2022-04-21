Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Local school janitor arrested on drug charges

Lawton Public Schools Police Department arrest Larry Harris after drugs are found at MacArthur...
Lawton Public Schools Police Department arrest Larry Harris after drugs are found at MacArthur High School.(Comanche County Detention Center)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton Public Schools janitor was arrested after a K-9 Unit found drugs in a custodial closet at MacArthur High School.

According to a police report, Larry Harris gave permission for the unit to search a black Raiders bag which was later to have contained several illegal substances.

Harris was arrested by Lawton Public Schools Police Department for Possession of Controlled Dangerous Substances within 1,000 feet of a School.

He was transported without incident to Comanche County Detention Center.

Superintendent Kevin Hime told parents students did not witness the arrest and did not cause a disruption to the school day.

Hime said Harris resigned and will not be working at the school.

Harris’ last day was April 20.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the OHP, no one in either of the vehicles were wearing seatbelts.
1 dead, 5 injured in Stephens County wreck
Tijuana Johnson faces several charges after she left her kids in a hot car.
Lawton woman charged with child neglect
OSBI investigates alleged misconduct by county employee
Prayeon Jackson pleads guilty to First Degree Manslaughter after he shot Errick Berry, 12.
Teenager pleads guilty in Lawton shooting
Jalonni Blackshear, 33, was taken into custody in New York earlier Wednesday.
Double homicide suspect with Lawton connections arrested in New York

Latest News

In 2021, the Oklahoma legislature passed a law making UTVs street legal, but users should be...
Laws & regulations on operating UTVs in city limits
Laws & regulations on operating UTVs in city limits
Purple Up highlights families throughout National Month of the Military Child.
Purple Up Highlight: Thursday, April 21
Ranchers participate in the 79th annual Texas Longhorn Cattle Auction.
Ranchers participate in Texas Longhorn Cattle Auction
CU Become and Educational Leader workshop begins next week