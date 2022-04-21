Expert Connections
Law enforcement offered human trafficking sessions from Cameron University

By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Cameron University Department of Social Sciences will offer training sessions to law enforcement officers who are seeking continuing education on the topic of human trafficking.

Training will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26, and Wednesday, April 27, in the Shepler Ballroom.

The training sessions will be conducted by Dan Nash and Alison Phillips, co-founders of the Human Trafficking Training Center.

The Red Cord and Human Trafficking Training Center have partnered for the two-day training.

The Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training (CLEET) has approved each of the two sessions for eight hours of continuing education credit. Attendees may attend one or both sessions.

There is no cost to attend; however, attendees may RSVP by contacting Phillips at alison@humantraffickingtrainingcenter.com.

