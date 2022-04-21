Laws & regulations on operating UTVs in city limits

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - As summer approaches, you may start to see more off-road vehicles on city streets, but there are certain laws and regulations utility task vehicle drivers must follow inside city limits.

In 2021, the Oklahoma legislature passed a law making UTVs street legal, but users should be aware that you need a drivers license and to register the UTV the same way you would any other vehicle.

In the City of Lawton, drivers must have a valid Oklahoma drivers license and register the UTV, according to Lawton Police Department Sergeant Trenton Ulrich.

“Everything you have to have for a car except for a windshield, you have to have for a UTV,” Ulrich said. “Golf carts inside the city limits are not legal, except for at the lakes and then you have to have them inspected by someone at lake headquarters. They’ll give you a permit and you have to have the permit number affixed to your golf cart.”

A dealership in Lawton tells 7NEWS UTVs are selling out as soon as they get the vehicles in stock.

Ulrich said this summer, drivers of the popular vehicles need to be extra careful.

“It doesn’t have nearly as much protection as a car does,” Ulrich said. “That’s one of the reasons we harp on following all the rules of the road. That way you don’t get into an accident because you’re not going to have as much protection.”

And the same rules apply that would if you were operating a car or truck.

“You always want to obey the speed limits, want to make sure you’re wearing seatbelts as well as all the other traffic laws,” Ulrich said. “These laws are there for your safety, as well as other drivers on the road.”

And over in Duncan, drivers can operate golf carts in city limits, but not on sidewalks or highways.

As for drivers sharing the road with UTVs, you should be aware and use extra caution the same way you would if you were sharing the road with a motorcycle.

Some cities, like Apache, require UTV drivers to purchase permits.

Contact your local police department for more information.

