Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Lawton Philharmonic closes out season with Kyle Dillingham

By Mandy Richardson
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Philharmonic is preparing for their final show of the season.

The Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra will present “Cowboys and Fiddlers.”

It will feature Kyle Dillingham under the conduction of Maestro Jon Kalbfleisch.

The event will start at 7:30 p.m. this Saturday, April 23 at McMahon Memorial Auditorium.

Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased at the door or on the philharmonic website.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the OHP, no one in either of the vehicles were wearing seatbelts.
1 dead, 5 injured in Stephens County wreck
Tijuana Johnson faces several charges after she left her kids in a hot car.
Lawton woman charged with child neglect
OSBI investigates alleged misconduct by county employee
Prayeon Jackson pleads guilty to First Degree Manslaughter after he shot Errick Berry, 12.
Teenager pleads guilty in Lawton shooting
Jalonni Blackshear, 33, was taken into custody in New York earlier Wednesday.
Double homicide suspect with Lawton connections arrested in New York

Latest News

Cameron University, community participates spring concert
Chorus Chair Neil West discusses a play he authored.
Author of “Barbershop Goes to Washington” joins 7 News
Lawton Community Theatre will produce Steel Magnolias.
Lawton Community Theater presents: Steel Magnolias
Fort Sill hires first female Chief of Half Section
Fort Sill hires first female Chief of Half Section