Lawton Philharmonic closes out season with Kyle Dillingham

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Philharmonic is preparing for their final show of the season.

The Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra will present “Cowboys and Fiddlers.”

It will feature Kyle Dillingham under the conduction of Maestro Jon Kalbfleisch.

The event will start at 7:30 p.m. this Saturday, April 23 at McMahon Memorial Auditorium.

Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased at the door or on the philharmonic website.

