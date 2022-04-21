LPD says 19 people have died since 2021 due to Fentanyl overdoses

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department said in a Public Service Announcement posted on Facebook that the community is facing a Fentanyl crisis.

According to the post, 19 people have died due to overdosing on the drug. Thirteen of the deaths were in 2021 and six have died so far in 2022.

Police say the drugs are found in pill form and has been found mixed in with regular medicines without a person knowing about it. Marijuana purchased from non-regulated sellers has also been found to sometimes be laced with the drug.

If you have information to help police you can contact the department or call Crime Stoppers to stay anonymous.

