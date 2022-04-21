LPD warns people not to leave valuables unattended in public places

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is warning people to keep a close eye on valuables in public spaces.

Officials say there’s been an uptick in thieves stealing purses and wallets from shopping carts in grocery stores recently.

According to Public Information Officer Andrew Grubbs, you should never leave these items unattended.

He recommends keeping your wallet in your pocket and purse on your shoulder.

“We are encouraging individuals to maintain a good sense of awareness,” Grubbs said. “We want them to know what’s going on around them and be sure to keep, as we say in law enforcement, keep your head on a swivel. Always watch your surroundings and make sure we’re vigilant and not letting people take our things.”

If you’re a victim of theft, Grubbs says you can file a police report at oir.lawtonok.gov.

