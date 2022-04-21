Medicine Park invites community to sign up for summer camps

MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (KSWO) - The Medicine Park Aquarium and Natural Sciences Center is hosting a special summer camp to keep kids entertained and learning.

Registration is now open for their kids summer camps for ages 8 to 14.

Programs include the three-day Blue Gill Camp and the Fish Camp which runs each Friday.

Both camps begin in June, offering students a chance to take part in STEM activities, fishing and other fun activities.

Medicine Park Aquarium Education Assistant Tristen Wauqua said she enjoys watching the kids learn.

”It brings joy to me to see me be able to pass on education to kids, and see them have fun and learn things,” she said. ”Seeing them put a story together with that, that’s just really fun. And then watching them look at all of our animals that we have, our fish and everything, they just love it. So seeing the smile on their face, just brings me a big smile on my face too.”

The center will offer 4 Blue Gill camps and 6 Fish camps, with 12 spots available for each camp.

For those who would more information or to register can visit their website.

