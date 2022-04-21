Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Medicine Park invites community to sign up for summer camps

By Mandy Richardson and Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (KSWO) - The Medicine Park Aquarium and Natural Sciences Center is hosting a special summer camp to keep kids entertained and learning.

Registration is now open for their kids summer camps for ages 8 to 14.

Programs include the three-day Blue Gill Camp and the Fish Camp which runs each Friday.

Both camps begin in June, offering students a chance to take part in STEM activities, fishing and other fun activities.

Medicine Park Aquarium Education Assistant Tristen Wauqua said she enjoys watching the kids learn.

”It brings joy to me to see me be able to pass on education to kids, and see them have fun and learn things,” she said. ”Seeing them put a story together with that, that’s just really fun. And then watching them look at all of our animals that we have, our fish and everything, they just love it. So seeing the smile on their face, just brings me a big smile on my face too.”

The center will offer 4 Blue Gill camps and 6 Fish camps, with 12 spots available for each camp.

For those who would more information or to register can visit their website.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the OHP, no one in either of the vehicles were wearing seatbelts.
1 dead, 5 injured in Stephens County wreck
Tijuana Johnson faces several charges after she left her kids in a hot car.
Lawton woman charged with child neglect
OSBI investigates alleged misconduct by county employee
Prayeon Jackson pleads guilty to First Degree Manslaughter after he shot Errick Berry, 12.
Teenager pleads guilty in Lawton shooting
Jalonni Blackshear, 33, was taken into custody in New York earlier Wednesday.
Double homicide suspect with Lawton connections arrested in New York

Latest News

In 2021, the Oklahoma legislature passed a law making UTVs street legal, but users should be...
Laws & regulations on operating UTVs in city limits
Laws & regulations on operating UTVs in city limits
Purple Up highlights families throughout National Month of the Military Child.
Purple Up Highlight: Thursday, April 21
Ranchers participate in the 79th annual Texas Longhorn Cattle Auction.
Ranchers participate in Texas Longhorn Cattle Auction
CU Become and Educational Leader workshop begins next week