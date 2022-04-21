Expert Connections
Navajo High School students receive state awards

Students from Navajo High School receive State Superintendent Awards for Arts Excellence.
Students from Navajo High School receive State Superintendent Awards for Arts Excellence.(COURTESY)
By Mandy Richardson
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GUTHRIE, Okla. (KSWO) - Three students at Navajo High School were awarded for achieving artistic and academic excellence.

In a ceremony in Guthrie Wednesday night, three girls accepted the State Superintendent’s Award for Arts Excellence.

The awards were presented by State Superintendent Joy Hoffmeister.

Taylor Smith and Isabella Gloria received awards for Outstanding Achievement in Vocal Music.

While the third honoree, Rhiannon Allen, received her award for Excellence in the Visual arts.

Over 100 students from across Oklahoma were honored with the award this year.

