Victim suffers 'severe' burns in Lawton house fire

One person is flown to Oklahoma City after structure fire on Ozmun Avenue.
One person is flown to Oklahoma City after structure fire on Ozmun Avenue.(KSWO)
By Mandy Richardson
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person was flown to a hospital after a house fire in north Lawton on Thursday.

The fire began around 10 a.m. in the 4000 block of Ozmun Avenue.

Firefighters found a small fire in the bedroom of the home, which was quickly put out.

At least one person was taken by ambulance for severe burns, before being flown to the burn center in Oklahoma City.

There is no update on their condition at this time.

The Fire Marshal’s office has been called in to investigate the cause of the fire.

Be sure to check back with 7News for updates as we learn more.

